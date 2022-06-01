Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 100.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

