Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $248,013.83

Starbase (STAR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $248,013.83 and $432,443.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

