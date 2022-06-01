State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 2,950,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

