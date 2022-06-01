State Street Corp Acquires 522,760 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.96% of Iron Mountain worth $760,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.