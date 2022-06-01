State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $605,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.19 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

