State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.17% of Teleflex worth $641,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $287.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

