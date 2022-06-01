State Street Corp Has $805.07 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Paycom Software worth $805,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $284.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.50.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

