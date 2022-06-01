State Street Corp Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $849,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,392,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

