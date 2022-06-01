State Street Corp Purchases 441,630 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $686,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after acquiring an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,192,000 after acquiring an additional 97,905 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

