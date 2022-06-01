State Street Corp Purchases 49,793 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $664,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,318 shares of company stock worth $6,165,096 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

