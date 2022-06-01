State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.70% of Advance Auto Parts worth $705,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

