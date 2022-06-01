StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

GASS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

