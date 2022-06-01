Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Up 33.4% in May

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

