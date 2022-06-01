Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UGI were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,411. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

