Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,674 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

BSJQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

