Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

NYSE FL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 50,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,657. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

