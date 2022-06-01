Stephens Inc. AR Has $359,000 Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of Monroe Capital worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

