Stephens Inc. AR Invests $345,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

SNOW traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. 226,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average is $256.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

