Stephens Inc. AR Sells 239 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 369.8% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,589,014. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

