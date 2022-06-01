Stephens Inc. AR Sells 689 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

