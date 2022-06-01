StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

