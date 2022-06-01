Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.26 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.41 ($17.65). 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,663. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

