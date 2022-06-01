Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.15 ($17.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.63. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.