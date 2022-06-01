Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $491.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,019. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 194,896 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8,719.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

