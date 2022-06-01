StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $114.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

