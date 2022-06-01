StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

