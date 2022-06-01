StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

