StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.58.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.