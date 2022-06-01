StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

