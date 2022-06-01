StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
