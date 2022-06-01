StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IDRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.55.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
