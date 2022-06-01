StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

