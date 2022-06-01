StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $10.62 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marine Products by 262.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

