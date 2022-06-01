StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.65. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $189,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

