StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

