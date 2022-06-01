StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at $291,000.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

