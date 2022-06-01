StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
WVVI stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
