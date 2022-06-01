StockNews.com Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,762.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,404.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,725.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3,046.95. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,025.20 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.