StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
