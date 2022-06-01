StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

