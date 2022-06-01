StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
CYD stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
