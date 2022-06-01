StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CYD stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

