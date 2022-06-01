StockNews.com Lowers inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $82.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

