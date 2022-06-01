StockNews.com Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMMF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

