Stratos (STOS) Price Down 21.6% This Week

Stratos (STOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Stratos has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $478,457.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratos has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

