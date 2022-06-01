Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRM. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

STRM opened at $1.24 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

