Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

