Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.70. 9,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.