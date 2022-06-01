Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average is $318.42. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

