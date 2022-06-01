T Ventures Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,527,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,913,000. GitLab accounts for 55.9% of T Ventures Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. owned 1.06% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

GitLab Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.