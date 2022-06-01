Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.02. 41,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

