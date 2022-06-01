Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $70.40. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 14,171 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

