Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get Tantech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.