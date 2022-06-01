Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $74.42 Average PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. 29,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,398. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,149. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $657,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

