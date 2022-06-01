Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

TGT stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.80. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

